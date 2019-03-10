Sports

Hall of Famer Howell, Rangers icon, dies at 86

NEW YORK -- NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Harry Howell, who played the most games in New York Rangers' history, has died. He was 86.

Howell died Saturday night. He had been living at an assisted care facility near his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario.

A seven-time All-Star, Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team. He also played in the NHL for the Oakland/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles before finishing in the World Hockey Association.

Known for his smart, steady play, "Harry the Horse" won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman in 1966-67. He finished with 94 goals and 324 assists in the NHL and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Howell also coached for the Minnesota North Stars and scouted for Edmonton.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of legendary defenseman, consummate professional, and Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Howell," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

The NHL said Howell's wife, Marilyn, died last month.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnhlnew york rangers
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 Americans among 157 dead in crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
Man robs, tries to sexually assault 83-year-old woman in Bronx
No winners in Powerball, jackpot rises to $448 million
4-alarm fire tears through homes in Jersey City
Bus explodes in Swedish capital, driver hospitalized
Show More
Man shot after argument outside subway station in the Bronx
30 hurt in heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
Flames shoot from manhole fire in Brooklyn
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez engaged, according to Instagram post
More TOP STORIES News