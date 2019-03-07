Sports

Hall of Famer Seaver diagnosed with dementia

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family announced on Thursday.

In a statement released by the Hall of Fame, Seaver's family expressed thanks for those who have supported the New York Mets great throughout his career and asked for privacy.

Seaver, 74, helped propel the Miracle Mets of 1969 to a World Series title. The right-hander, known as "Tom Terrific," won the Cy Young Award that year, and led the National League with 25 wins.

The Mets, who retired Seaver's No. 41 in 1988, are celebrating the 1969 team on June 29. They released a statement on Thursday saying they plan to honor Seaver even though he will not be able to attend the ceremonies.

The one-time Rookie of the Year was selected to the All-Star Game 12 times, led the league in strikeouts five times and won three Cy Young awards. He finished his career with 311 wins and 3,640 strikeouts.

Seaver also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox, and finished his 20-year career with the Boston Red Sox in 1986.Seaver was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1992, receiving 98.8 percent of the vote.

Seaver's family says he will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California.
