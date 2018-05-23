SPORTS

Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

Bay Area Hall of Fame President Kevin O'Brien told ABC7 News that he offered to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain's plaque after critics on social media called it unflattering. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Bay Area Hall of Fame President Kevin O'Brien says he has offered to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain's plaque after critics on social media called it unflattering.

San Jose native and soccer superstar Brandi Chastain was one of five local legends inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night.

But what everyone is talking about is the plaque she received that, to put it kindly, is unflattering. Chastain said she's been told it "looks like Jimmy Carter, Mickey Rooney, or Gary Busey."

She did not see it before the unveiling and says when she did, her thought was, "Wow, this isn't exactly what I look like."

Chastain is known worldwide for her penalty kick in the World Cup soccer match in 1999 that vaulted the U.S. women to victory. An iconic photo shows her tearing off her jersey in celebration.

That apparently is not the picture the sculptor used for the plaque.

"There's never been anyone, male or female, really happy with their plaque," O'Brien said.

He has promised a re-do for Chastain's plaque. She is taking it in stride and says she wants to use the plaque attack to bring attention to the work of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The organization's mission is to raise money to fund sports for low-income, at-risk youth. In that regard, she says "the evening was a huge success."


