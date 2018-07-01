SPORTS

Here's why Bobby Bonilla collects a $1.19 Million paycheck from the Mets on July 1st

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
For most of us, it is simply July 1st, but New York Mets fans know it by a different name - Bobby Bonilla Pay Day.

Each year on the first of July, the former Met collects a paycheck of just under $1.2 Million $1,193,248.20 to be exact - all the way until 2035. Why? Because the Mets deferred the $5.9 Million he was supposed to make in 2000, when he was released in January and never even played - stretching it out 24 years with eight percent interest.

That $5.9 Million will actually be $29.8 Million.

CLICK HERE to read more on the deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York MetsbaseballMLBsalary
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman set for more tests on ailing left knee
Posey could be shut down after Giants visit Mets
More Sports
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News