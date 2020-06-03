Coronavirus

Horse racing returns to Belmont Park on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BELMONT PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Live sports returns to New York with a full card of horse racing in Belmont Park.

Wednesday's 10-race program comes 80 days after the last card of racing was held in the state due to the pandemic.

Racing will be conducted under strict health and safety protocols.

There will also be no owners or fans allowed to attend the meet.

Trainers and owners have been struggling to keep their stables running during the crisis.

Meantime, the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 20 as the opening leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history.

The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6.

The race is usually the third leg of the Triple Crown. It's been second some years, but never first.

For more information, please visit BelmontStakes.com.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnassau countybelmont stakespreaknesscoronaviruskentucky derbycoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorksportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
de Blasio proposes plan to keep New Yorkers safe on mass transit
VA Secretary addresses COVID-19 deaths among veterans
COVID-19 pandemic causes perfect storm of car lease confusion
Impact of civil protests, COVID-19 on children's mental health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
End of curfew arrives in NYC, looters largely absent during quiet night
NYPD tactics during curfew help curb looting and violence
Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Strong afternoon storms
Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect due in family court
SAT drops plans for home exam due to internet concerns
Suspect killed, several injured in NYC police shooting
Show More
Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
NYPD actively searching for looters who vandalized NYC stores
Peaceful protests march on, looters largely absent during NYC curfew
More TOP STORIES News