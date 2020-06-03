Horse racing returns to Belmont Park on Long Island

Wednesday's 10-race program comes 80 days after the last card of racing was held in the state due to the pandemic.
Racing will be conducted under strict health and safety protocols.
There will also be no owners or fans allowed to attend the meet.
Trainers and owners have been struggling to keep their stables running during the crisis.
Meantime, the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 20 as the opening leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history.
The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6.
The race is usually the third leg of the Triple Crown. It's been second some years, but never first.
For more information, please visit BelmontStakes.com.
