Super Bowl 2020: Tips for taking the most Insta-worthy photos in Miami

MIAMI -- If you're heading to Miami, here are some tips to help maximize your time.

Most people want to share proof they saw the elaborate Super Bowl set-up at Lummus Beach. Perhaps many will even brave crowds at Bayfront Park. Along the way, it's likely they'll want to post those perfect pictures.

We found actual social media influencers in the middle of South Beach- people with serious followers.

Naomi Guzman or @alwaysnaomii on Instagram, Dianna Hughes or @followdee, Livia Gullo or @liviagullo, and Juan Canino or @juan_canino stopped to share their expertise.

The first thing to consider is location.

We found Gullo attracting crowds at Lummus Beach. She suggested, "Here, Wynwood, or Bayside."
Hughes said, "You can definitely go to South Pointe. It's really cool, lots of palm trees, rocks, of course the water."

Wherever you decide, Hughes said some of her best content included bright colors and a positive attitude.

ABC7 News found plenty of color at Wynwood Walls in Miami.

In Miami Beach's, Ocean Drive, the city's most iconic street, offered great backdrops for photos.

"You never know what you're going to find," Guzman shared. "It's a people watching area."

How about from behind the lens?

Canino said his advice is, "You just want to be confident more than anything else. Have the confidence to go out there and feel comfortable."

He said sometimes, less is more, "Whatever it is that you do, don't try to fake it til you make it. Actually be honest with yourself and do things that you enjoy."

Guzman shared, "You gotta get you a friend that's willing to do anything and everything to get the shot. It's all about angles!"

We'd love to see snapshots of your Super Bowl journey. Be sure to use #49ersOn7 to share.



