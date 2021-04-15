Sports

Irving leads Brooklyn into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (27-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (37-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT


BOTTOM LINE: Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Irving currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game.

The Nets are 19-12 in conference games. Brooklyn is first in the Eastern Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 11.0.

The Hornets are 15-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is ninth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.6% as a team from downtown this season. Malik Monk paces them shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won 111-89 in the last matchup on April 1. Jeff Green led Brooklyn with 21 points, and Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Terry Rozier is averaging 20.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Devonte' Graham is averaging 5.1 assists and 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.


LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 45.0% shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 102.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge: out (illness), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (rest), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kevin Durant: out (rest).

Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
