Islanders host the Red Wings following shutout victory

Detroit Red Wings (26-30-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (27-25-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT


BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit New York after the Islanders shut out Ottawa 3-0. Semyon Varlamov earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 24 saves.

The Islanders are 14-13-4 in conference matchups. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.3 shots per game.

The Red Wings are 17-13-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Detroit won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 27 goals and has 42 points. Noah Dobson has nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Marc Staal leads the Red Wings with a plus-11 in 56 games this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.


LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
