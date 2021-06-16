Sports

Islanders lose 4-2 against the Lightning; Series even 1-1

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders dropped game 2 Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 loss.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 2-1.

The Lightning are 21-7-0 at home. Tampa Bay is 10th in the NHL averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.7.

The Islanders have gone 11-13-4 away from home. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hedman leads the Lightning with 36 assists and has 45 points this season. Brayden Point has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Kyle Palmieri has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (lower body).


Related topics:
sportsnew yorknew york islandersnhl playoffstampa bay lightningnhl
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
