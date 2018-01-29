SPORTS

Islanders to split games between Nassau Coliseum, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field has more on where the New York Islanders will be playing their regular-season home games next year until their new arena is built at Belmont Park.

By DAVID KLEPPER
ELMONT, Nassau County --
The New York Islanders will split their regular-season home games between Long Island's Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn's Barclays Center beginning next year while a new arena is built at Belmont Park under an arrangement announced Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Islanders plan to play 12 games at the Coliseum in Nassau County next season. The team will then decide about the next season, with tentative plans to play at least half their home games at the Coliseum. The new arena is expected to open in three years.

"Let's rock the barn!" team owner Jon Ledecky said Monday, using a fan nickname for the Coliseum, where the Islanders played from 1972 until 2015, when they relocated to Brooklyn.

Fans expressed displeasure with that move, and last month the team announced plans for the facility on the grounds at Belmont, home of the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

"We're going to fill all 18,000 seats when we open the NHL season at Belmont arena," Cuomo said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York IslanderssportsnhlNew York CityBrooklynNassau CountyElmont
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Aroldis Chapman lands on DL one day after exiting with knee pain
Nets' Kenneth Faried arrested for marijuana possession
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
More Sports
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News