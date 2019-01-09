SPORTS

Jets expected to hire Adam Gase as new head coach

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
A person familiar with the decision says the New York Jets have hired former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their head coach.

Gase was 23-26 in three seasons with Miami, including a playoff game in 2016, before being fired after this season. The 40-year-old coach worked as an assistant with Detroit, San Francisco and Denver before being promoted to offensive coordinator by the Broncos in 2013 and drawing rave reviews from Peyton Manning.

Gase followed coach John Fox to Chicago in 2015 to be the Bears' offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Dolphins as their head coach the following season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because the team had not yet announced the hiring.

Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York Jetsfootball
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Adam Gase expected to be hired as Jets' head coach, sources say
Liberty approaching purchase by Nets owner-led group
Mets, Travis d'Arnaud agree to $3.5 million deal
More than city pride on line in Rangers-Isles tilt
More Sports
Top Stories
NYPD investigating video of officers hitting suspects with batons
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
2 men charged in fatal overdose of 38-year-old woman on LI
Mother sues sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
Show More
Owners of Chrysler Building to sell iconic NYC skyscraper
GoFundMe Case: Johnny Bobbitt arrested in Philadelphia
Comatose woman who had baby after assault is hospitalized, police say
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Warning issued over gas pump card skimmers in Putnam County
More News