Jets part ways with head coach Adam Gase after 2-14 season

By DENNIS WASZAK JR.
NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, ending a frustrating and disappointing tenure after just two loss-filled seasons.

Hired by the Jets in January 2019, Gase went 9-23 with New York, including an 0-13 start that was the worst in franchise history - overshadowing even the 1996 squad that went 0-8 on the way to a 1-15 finish, and is generally recognized as the team's worst.



The move was announced by the team a few hours after New York lost 28-14 at New England on Sunday to end the season 2-14 - the second-worst record in franchise history.

"While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization - especially in our leadership positions - it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction," Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement issued by the team.

The 42-year-old Gase came to New York with high hopes in the organization that he would be the perfect fit to help quarterback Sam Darnold take the next step in his development and boost the Jets' offense.

Instead, none of that materialized.

Related topics:
sportsnew york citynflnew york jets
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
