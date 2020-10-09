Jets players, coaches test negative for COVID after presumptive positive test

Statement from the New York Jets. pic.twitter.com/J6qzUeFn7r — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New York Jets announced Friday that COVID-19 test results have come back negative following a presumptive positive test earlier in the day that sent players, coaches and personnel home.Players were in the building on Friday morning when the team became aware, and everyone was sent home immediately.The winless Jets are scheduled to host the Arizona on Sunday, and the Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York on Friday."All plans are the same until someone tells us to change," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "So we'll fly out and...hopefully play on Sunday."The fate of the game is uncertain at this time, but NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said earlier this week that positive tests are expected and all options are the table"We have never taken any option off the table, which includes, like you said, some type of pause or reset and any other alternative arrangements," he said. "But right now, what we are focused on is, what we can learn from these types of situations trying to make sure that transmissions are not ongoing in those situations? Let's also keep in mind we've got nine to 10 weeks of data now, with over 400,000 tests, and we've had about 83 positive cases. And in the overwhelming majority of those cases, we've not seen transmissions."Even if it turns out to be a positive, that doesn't necessarily mean the NFL will adjust the game.So far, the NFL has had 60 cases of a player or staff member with a positive test with no further transmission to anybody else in the organization.