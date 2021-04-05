Sports

NY Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers: ESPN

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Jets are trading their starting quarterback to the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN.


Quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to be traded to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second-and fourth-round picks in 2022.

The former number three pick was labeled as a franchise savior three years ago, but the Jets were involved in months of intense speculation about their quarterback plans this offseason.

The Jets have the number two pick in this April's NFL Draft.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorknflnew york jets
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All adults eligible for COVID vaccine in New Jersey starting April 19
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
Bar event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure, CDC says
Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of LIE for 8 hours
NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule; curfews lifted at many businesses
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Show More
Norwegian asks CDC to allow cruises from US in July
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
6 stabbed and slashed in knife attack in NYC neighborhood
'He hit me hard': 75-year-old victim in random NYC attack speaks out
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
More TOP STORIES News