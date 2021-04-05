NY Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers: ESPN

Quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to be traded to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second-and fourth-round picks in 2022.
This just in.... pic.twitter.com/c82HT7BlR5— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021
The former number three pick was labeled as a franchise savior three years ago, but the Jets were involved in months of intense speculation about their quarterback plans this offseason.
The Jets have the number two pick in this April's NFL Draft.
