NY Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers: ESPN

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Jets are trading their starting quarterback to the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN.Quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to be traded to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second-and fourth-round picks in 2022.The former number three pick was labeled as a franchise savior three years ago, but the Jets were involved in months of intense speculation about their quarterback plans this offseason.The Jets have the number two pick in this April's NFL Draft.