SPORTS

Knicks agree on trade sending star forward Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, ESPN reports

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Knicks have agreed with the Mavericks on a trade sending All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN.

New York will trade Porzingis, Courtney Lee, and Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, the sources told Adrian Wojnarowski.

Players and agents are being notified of the particulars.

Porzingis, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, has been sidelined for nearly a year with an ACL injury.

He was averaging nearly 23 points per game in the 2017-18 season before being sidelined.

Porzingis has been working out as he attempts to return to the court, and the team's medical staff confirmed recently that his knee is healing well.

The Knicks have struggled this season with a 10-40 record, the league's worst, and are on an 11-game losing streak after a 114-90 defeat at the hands of Dallas Wednesday night.

Earlier Thursday, Porzingis met with the Knicks and left franchise officials with the impression that he wanted to be traded, league sources told ESPN.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York Knicks
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Pelicans return call to Lakers about Anthony Davis, but nothing substantive
Dallas Mavericks agree to trade with New York Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis
Eastern leaders collide as Lightning visit Islanders
Kristaps Porzingis concerned about Knicks' direction, wants to be traded
More Sports
Top Stories
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
Federal government intervenes for NYCHA reform
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Water main break floods UWS intersection
Engineer: 'Swiss cheese' holes in Bronx bridge need immediate repair
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings deep freeze
5-alarm fire burns through commercial building in Bushwick
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
More News