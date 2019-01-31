The Knicks have agreed with the Mavericks on a trade sending All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN.New York will trade Porzingis, Courtney Lee, and Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, the sources told Adrian Wojnarowski.Players and agents are being notified of the particulars.Porzingis, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, has been sidelined for nearly a year with an ACL injury.He was averaging nearly 23 points per game in the 2017-18 season before being sidelined.Porzingis has been working out as he attempts to return to the court, and the team's medical staff confirmed recently that his knee is healing well.The Knicks have struggled this season with a 10-40 record, the league's worst, and are on an 11-game losing streak after a 114-90 defeat at the hands of Dallas Wednesday night.Earlier Thursday, Porzingis met with the Knicks and left franchise officials with the impression that he wanted to be traded, league sources told ESPN.----------