coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Knicks legend John Starks donates 3,000 pairs of scrubs to NYC healthcare workers

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- John Starks is considered one of the greatest Knicks of all-time, and is the team's all-time leader in three-point goals. Now, he is making news for a major assist.

New York athletes have been stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic with donations and supplies.

On Saturday, John Starks gave a helping hand through his Zipway clothing company.

Starks, who wore number 3 is donating 3,000 sets of scrubs to help out New York City healthcare workers in local hospitals.

"Everything zips away from your body, so it prevents the bacteria from going into your entry points - through your nose, through your mouth, through your ears, your eyes," said Starks, "It eliminates the contact healthcare workers have to deal with."

While most businesses and schools closed during the pandemic, small non-profits are also impacted, including the John Starks Foundation, which assists students with grants and scholarship programs.

"We had to cancel two of our biggest fundraisers for the year to raise money for graduating high school seniors in the tri-state area," said Starks.

However, Starks knows the strength and resiliency of New Yorkers.

"New Yorkers understand what it takes in order to pull it together. We have been through so much up here in New York - 9/11, the financial crisis, and we just grind it out, that's what we do as New Yorkers," added Starks.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save NYC
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save NYC
Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
783 more New Yorkers dead as death rate stabilizes at 'horrific rate'
NJ landlord waives rent for 3 months amid coronavirus crisis
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Over 22,000 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nassau County; deaths hit 792
Show More
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
NY nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
More TOP STORIES News