Julius Randle, Knicks host Atlanta Hawks to begin NBA playoffs

Randle, Knicks host Hawks to start Eastern Conference first round

NEW YORK -- The Knicks lost 107-105 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

This is breaking news. Previous story below.

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks to start the Eastern Conference first round.

New York went 3-0 against Atlanta during the regular season.

The Knicks won the last regular season meeting 137-127 on April 21. Julius Randle scored 40 points to lead New York to the win and Clint Capela totaled 25 points in the defeat for Atlanta.

The Knicks have gone 25-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 37-15 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Capela averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Reggie Bullock leads the Knicks averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.9 points per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Randle is averaging 25.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.3 points and collecting 3.9 rebounds. John Collins is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 107.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 41.8% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES:

Knicks: Luca Vildoza: day to day (not with team), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (back), Kris Dunn: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Clint Capela: day to day (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: day to day (ankle), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

The game will be broadcasted live on TNT at 7 p.m.

