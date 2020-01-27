Knicks, Nets fans, local athletes pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Knicks held a 24 second moment of silence tonight for Kobe Bryant at Madison Square Garden. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/ohmIsRmwj6 — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 26, 2020

The New York Knicks join with the entire NBA community to mourn today’s sudden and tragic accident that claimed several innocent lives, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his young daughter, Gianna. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Gof6nPBgTw — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 26, 2020

RIP 8/24🧡🕊😔 — Kev (@KevKnox) January 26, 2020

This isn’t real... — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) January 26, 2020

RIP to one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball and step on the court. Some people grew up with Larry, Wilt, or Jordan. I grew up watching Kobe. It’s not just a sad day for basketball or sports. He did life right. Now, he’s a king remembered in time. #Mamba4Ever — Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) January 26, 2020

No No No No No Please God No — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 26, 2020

Heartbreaking. RIP Kobe and Gianna. My thoughts & prayers to the entire Bryant family 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/U2wcWX7GN2 — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) January 26, 2020

Every time I would shoot baseballs In the bucket after hitting I always yelled “Kobe” smh, won’t be the same 😔 #Goat #Mamba2020 — DOMINIC SMITH (@TheRealSmith2_) January 26, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Knicks and Nets fans poured into Madison Square Garden - but on Sunday night they were all Kobe Bryant fans.The Knicks and Nets both released statements on Twitter ahead of the game:Local athletes were also posting their condolences:There are so many memories of Black Mamba in the Garden, but one game became an instant classic.On February 22nd, 2009, Kobe put on one of the greatest performances that anyone has ever witnessed - dropping 61 points in the World's Most Famous Arena, setting the then-MSG scoring recordKnicks fans were mesmerized and broke out into chants of 'MVP,' bringing even Spike Lee to his feet."A great loss for the NBA, but also for young people because with the whole Mamba Mentality, it was about his drive, his perseverance, and just his overall great spirit, so it's a huge loss and still kinda shocked about it," says Knicks fan Jae Andes.Kobe Bryant told reporters at the final press conference that he would be at the gym the next day. He was a once-in-a-lifetime player. There will never be another like him.----------