coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Knicks, Rangers owner James Dolan tests positive for COVID-19, reps say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Knicks and New York Rangers owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, Knicks representatives announced on Saturday.

The team said Dolan has been in isolation and has not been experiencing any symptoms.

He will also continue to oversee business operations.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york rangershospitalhealth carenew york knicksvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Deaths in NYC reach 672, an increase of 155 since last count
New York cases, deaths rise with peak up to 3 weeks away, Cuomo said
NYC nurses speak out on hospital needs for COVID-19 patients
First uniformed NYPD officer dies of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No quarantine but travel advisory for tri-state area
Deaths in NYC reach 672, an increase of 155 since last count
New York cases, deaths rise with peak up to 3 weeks away, Cuomo said
First uniformed NYPD officer dies of coronavirus
Lamont suggests Trump was 'thinking aloud' when he broached quarantine
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Show More
NJ COVID-19 cases top 11,000 with 140 deaths
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
More than 8,000 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
NYC nurses speak out on hospital needs for COVID-19 patients
Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
More TOP STORIES News