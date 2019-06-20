Knicks select Duke's RJ Barrett with 3rd pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Knicks selected Duke forward RJ Barrett with the 3rd pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.***BREAKING NEWS - EARLIER VERSION BELOW***The NBA draft began Thursday night with Duke freshman Zion Williamson going first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans.The 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward was the biggest star the college level has seen in years, filling highlight reels with thunderous dunks and incomparable athleticism while becoming the Associated Press national player of the year.Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke high-scoring freshman forward RJ Barrett are projected to follow Williamson in the top three picks.The New York Knicks hold the No. 3 selection.There is more uncertainty in the draft starting with the No. 4 pick.Other top lottery prospects include guards Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech and Cam Reddish of Duke; point guards Darius Garland of Vanderbilt and Coby White of North Carolina; and forward De'Andre Hunter from NCAA champion Virginia.(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)----------