Sports

Knicks superfan Spike Lee says he was 'harassed' at Madison Square Garden

Director Spike Lee gestures in a hallway at Madison Square Garden while arguing with security officers who didn't want to permit him to access his court side seat. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK -- Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the New York Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there.

The Knicks and Lee had a disagreement Monday night over which entrance the Oscar-winning writer-director could use, but the team did not eject him from Madison Square Garden during its game against the Houston Rockets.

However, Lee, who has attended Knicks games for over 25 years, says he was "harassed."

A video circulated online during the game showing Lee getting frustrated and yelling at Garden security outside an elevator, leading to confusion that he may have been thrown out of the building.

However, a Knicks spokesman said that was untrue and that it was simply an issue of Lee using the wrong entrance.

Lee has long been one of the Knicks' most visible and demonstrative fans. He spoke to Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan at halftime to resolve the issue and was still in his sideline seat in the fourth quarter to watch the Knicks edge the Rockets 125-123.

He said he is done attending Knicks games this year.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citymadison square gardenspike leenew york knicks
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Man with BB gun on rooftop taken into custody in NYC: NYPD
3 schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
LIVE | MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
At least 19 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Search on for 2 men accused of attacking MTA bus driver in NYC
Woman robbed, assaulted in Clinton Hill; video shows suspect
Show More
Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point
Utility worker critically injured by hit-and-run driver in NJ
AccuWeather: Mild with showers
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Wife charged with fatally stabbing husband in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News