Knicks' Taj Gibson treats NYCHA tenants to day of fun

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKYLN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Knicks player Taj Gibson returned Saturday to NYCHA's Ingersoll Houses with his parents, brother, and daughter.

Gibson treated the current tenants of the complex to a day of fun. There was free food and back-to-school supplies.

"This community supported me before I went to the NBA. Even after I went, they supported me. I'm just trying to give back and do whatever I can to help my community and help the next group of kids to be successful," Gibson said.

Much of the celebration took place on a newly-renovated playground, including a basketball court bearing Gibson's name.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams gave Gibson a symbolic key to the city.

