Knicks' Taj Gibson treats NYCHA tenants to day of fun

DOWNTOWN BROOKYLN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Knicks player Taj Gibson returned Saturday to NYCHA's Ingersoll Houses with his parents, brother, and daughter.Gibson treated the current tenants of the complex to a day of fun. There was free food and back-to-school supplies."This community supported me before I went to the NBA. Even after I went, they supported me. I'm just trying to give back and do whatever I can to help my community and help the next group of kids to be successful," Gibson said.Much of the celebration took place on a newly-renovated playground, including a basketball court bearing Gibson's name.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams gave Gibson a symbolic key to the city.----------