Congratulations are pouring in for Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa after the NBA legend announced the couple is expecting their fourth child.The 40-year-old star made the announcement on Instagram, saying the couple is beyond excited.There was also a gender reveal, as Bryant announced it's going to be another girl.She will join sisters Natalia, who is 15, Gianna, who is 12, and Bianka, who is 2.----------