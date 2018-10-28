Win or lose, Los Angeles sports teams made history Sunday.Five teams from major professional sports all played in Southern California on Sunday - an unprecedented event that is nicknamed a single-city "super sports equinox."A regular sports equinox is when the four major U.S. sports leagues - the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL - all have games on the same day.But to add Major League Soccer into the mix, and have all five games in the same host city, has not happened before, sports historians say.The games in the Los Angeles super sports equinox include the Rams at the Coliseum, the Kings and Clippers both playing at Staples Center, the Galaxy at StubHub Center in Carson and - the biggest one for local fans - the Dodgers facing the Red Sox in the World Series at Dodger Stadium.And at least a few fans are going to make their own history by attending all five games.One fan, Marine Corps. veteran Orlando Henderson, was surprised with the opportunity to experience all five games. He'll ride to some of them in the Goodyear blimp with ESPN analyst and former NFL pro Desmond Howard."I was very nervous I didn't know what to expect and then I saw him and I saw this and it's great," Henderson said.Two sports fans who work for the city of Los Angeles were also planning out the logistics of seeing all five games in person.Branimir Kvartuc, senior advisor and communications director for City Councilman Joe Buscaino, says he and Doane Liu, general manager of the Department of Convention & Tourism, are spending about $700 each on tickets.They'll use Uber to travel between games and document their experience on social media, with the hope of establishing a new world record in a category that doesn't even exist yet."I'm doing this because of the experience, because of the memory. I'm not going to feel stress about the situation. I'm memory-building," Kvartuc told City News Service.City News Service contributed to this report.----------