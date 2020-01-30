Sports

'Devastated and forever changed' - Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant

The Lakers have posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram. (Lakers / IG)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers organization has issued its first public statements about Kobe Bryant, saying they are "devastated" and "forever changed" by his death.

The team is also encouraging fans to contribute to Kobe's foundation to support the other families impacted by Sunday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed nine lives.

The team wrote on Twitter and Instagram:

We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate.

Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.

The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.



Tributes have been pouring in from around the world about the late NBA superstar. On Wednesday, his widow Vanessa spoke up for the first time with a moving Instagram post.

Former teammate Shaquille O'Neal also offered a tribute and led fans in chants of "Kobe! Kobe!" at Staples Center.
EMBED More News Videos

Shaquille O'Neal led fans in chants of "Kobe! Kobe!" as he left Staples Center Tuesday night.



LeBron James promised to carry on Kobe's legacy.

Two members of the Lakers organization who were close to Bryant have yet to speak publicly - controlling owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka, who was Bryant's agent before joining the team's front office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles lakerskobe bryant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Death of man discovered in UES apartment is suspicious: NYPD
Intruder robs home in NJ while mother, 2 daughters hide
Exclusive: Driver speaks out after teens crash stolen charity truck
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Show More
Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
More TOP STORIES News