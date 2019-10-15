lebron james

LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed' before tweeting on China, Hong Kong

LeBron James believes Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey "was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation" and the potential consequences of his actions when he tweeted in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

In his first public comments since the Los Angeles Lakers returned home from a strange weeklong tour of China immediately after Morey's incendiary tweet, James' lengthy answer to a question about whether Morey should be punished for the tweet didn't specifically address the merits of Morey's support of Hong Kong sovereignty.

The Lakers superstar instead characterized the international incident caused by Morey's tweet as a cautionary tale about the power of social media.

"Yes, we do have freedom of speech," James said. "But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you're not thinking about others, when you only think about yourself. I don't want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn't educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslebron jamesnbachina
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LEBRON JAMES
NBA game in China played with some restrictions
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
LeBron James out for rest of season due to injury
Jarrett Allen is meeting the NBA's best at the rim -- and winning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Verizon crew finds body inside Midtown manhole
Funeral Tuesday for 1 of 2 teens killed in Pearl River crash
Police: Man raped woman who asked for directions in Hell's Kitchen
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 5: Celebrities hit the dance floor on Disney Night
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Tuesday
Video: Man uses rock to break into Huntington restaurant
Hunter Biden sits down for exclusive interview with ABC News
Show More
Cuba Gooding, Jr. due back in court to face new allegation
Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat
Couple who saved life of driver in crash 'devastated' they couldn't do more
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
More TOP STORIES News