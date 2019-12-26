Sports

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a "non traditional" move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. "Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags "MerryChristmas" and "equality."



Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words "Drip drip"and a blue teardrop.

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban and won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL's top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and kept his last name after they separated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsentertainmentwedding proposalsports
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens
Four anti-Semitic crimes reported in NYC in two days
2 boys rescued from thin ice in Queens
AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Man accused of fatally stabbing brother of 49ers quarterback arrested
Show More
Boy, 2, brought to Bronx firehouse after being found on porch
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd
7 injured when bus and car collide on overpass in Queens
Worshippers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
More TOP STORIES News