Sports

MLB approves Mets sale to Steve Cohen

FLUSHING, Queens -- Major League Baseball owners voted to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team.

The sale is likely to close within 10 days. An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team.

Related: Mets announce billionaire Steve Cohen has reached deal to buy team

Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city does not object to the sale. The city had the right to review the proposed transfer of the lease of Citi Field, the Mets' home since 2009.

The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon's son Jeff, the team's chief operating officer.

The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management. He first bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million.

The publisher Doubleday & Co. bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of founding owner Joan Payson for $21.1 million, with the company owning 95% of the team and Wilpon controlling 5%.

When Doubleday & Co. was sold to Bertelsmann AG in 1986, the publisher sold its shares of the team for $80.75 million to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners. Wilpon completed his buyout of Doubleday in August 2002, ending what had become an acrimonious partnership.

ALSO READ | Remembering Mets Hall-of-Famer Tom Seaver

Under the original appraisal, Doubleday would have received $137.9 million - half the team's $391 million value after accounting for debt. Wilpon sued, and the sides then settled.

Cohen controlled SAC Capital Advisors, which in 2013 pleaded guilty to criminal fraud charges. SAC agreed to pay a $900 million fine and forfeit another $900 million to the federal government, though $616 million that SAC companies had already agreed to pay to settle parallel actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was to be deducted from the $1.8 billion.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityflushingqueensbaseballabc7ny instagramnew york metssportsmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Newborns rarely catch coronavirus at hospital: Study
COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' underway
NJ city enacts strict restrictions after infection rate reaches 19%
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
COVID News: NYC to launch 911 EMS mental health teams next year
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Two 15-year-olds charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
Show More
Man caught on camera shooting at 20 cars in Rockland, police say
Vatican says it was warned of ex-Newark Archbishop's sex abuse
DWTS couples pay tribute to music icons
Gruesome discovery: 2 infants discovered dead, wrapped in paper
'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests leads to 34 COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News