Former WABC Sports Director Scott Clark was honored by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Thursday.Scott was among eight broadcast industry veterans inducted into the academy's Silver Circle honor society during a luncheon ceremony at The Lambs Club in Midtown Manhattan.The Silver Circle recognizes individuals who have devoted a quarter of a century or more to the television industry.Scott worked at Eyewitness News from 1986 to 2011.----------