2019 tcs nyc marathon

Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Friday evening, the TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony will celebrate the diversity of the race and officially kick off marathon weekend in New York City.

The Parade of Nations will showcase the runners from around the world as they walk across the finish line.

Representatives from NYC running clubs and several U.S. organizations, as well as professional runners and wheelchair athletes, will be part of the procession.

The event will be capped off with a stunning fireworks show over Central Park.

Watch the Opening Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. right here or during Eyewitness News at 5.

----------
* More TCS NYC Marathon coverage
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscentral parknew york citymanhattanparadediversity2019 tcs nyc marathon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2019 TCS NYC MARATHON
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
NY Giants' Barber and Sehorn lacing up for NYC Marathon
Chefs team up to tackle NYC Marathon together
NYC Marathon a special milestone for ABC's Amy Robach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman rescued after falling down into well in her back yard
Trick-or-treater injured, motorist killed in overnight storm
Reports: Mets plan to make Carlos Beltran their next manager
New law requires rear-facing child seats in NY
Man in custody after attacks on woman, teen boy in the Bronx
Beto O'Rourke announces he is dropping 2020 presidential bid
Lawmakers react to Trump changing primary residence to Florida
Show More
NYC father charged with manslaughter after infant twin dies
Driver breaks down after hitting 3-year-old trick-or-treater in NJ
Manhattan doctor sues over Yelp reviews he says are false
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Arrest made after children find razor blades in candy
More TOP STORIES News