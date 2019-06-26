ESPN

Bob Ley, ESPN anchor and host of 'Outside The Lines,' retires after 40 years with network

ESPN personality Bob Ley poses for a portrait in his office in Bristol, Conn., on Oct. 12, 2016. (Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Bob Ley, an anchor at ESPN since the network's launch 40 years ago, has announced his retirement.

Ley was ESPN's longest-tenured anchor, joining "SportsCenter" on the channel's third day of operation on Sept. 9, 1979. He hosted "Outside The Lines," an investigative news program, from its launch in 1990 until he took a sabbatical last September.

The 64-year-old Ley tweeted Wednesday that he's enjoying the "best of health" and that the decision to retire was "entirely" his own.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro says Ley set "the standard of excellence" with his "unwavering commitment and unparalleled work ethic."

Ley hosted the first NCAA selection show and the inaugural live broadcast of the NFL draft in 1980. On "OTL," he led reporting on concussions and the NFL's handling of domestic violence cases.

He provided the first live national reports during the earthquake in San Francisco at the 1989 World Series.

Ley, who won 11 Sports Emmy Awards, was inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame this week.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstelevisionespnretirement
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ESPN
Guide to NHL free agency: Metropolitan Division
Yankees' Boone: MRI on Stanton's knee 'good'
Answering biggest NFC West questions: Can Gurley stay healthy? Can the Kyler-Kliff show work?
Yankees go for homer record vs. Blue Jays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in NJ
Show More
Exclusive: Worker choked, stabbed in NYC robbery speaks out
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
MTA passes resolution to ban repeat offenders in NYC
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
More TOP STORIES News