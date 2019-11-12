Sports

Major league home run leader Pete Alonso of New York Mets wins NL Rookie of the Year

New York Mets' Pete Alonso follows through on his 53rd home run of the season during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019,

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has been selected NL Rookie of the Year.

Alonso led the majors with 53 home runs and earned 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed Monday night. The other first-place vote went to runner-up Mike Soroka, a right-hander with the Atlanta Braves.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez took all 30 first-place votes in the AL, becoming the 24th unanimous pick.

Alonso's home run total was one better than Yankees star Aaron Judge's rookie record in 2017. "Polar Bear" Pete became the face of baseball in Flushing, beloved for his power, personality and philanthropy - he gifted $100,000 from his All-Star Home Run Derby prize to charities supporting injured soldiers and 9/11 workers.

The slugging first baseman is the sixth Met to win the award and first since teammate Jacob deGrom in 2014.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finished third in the NL voting.

Álvarez, a 22-year-old from Cuba, played 87 games after debuting in June, fewest by any position player to win AL Rookie of the Year. He hit 27 homers, batted .313, drove in 78 and had a 1.067 OPS for the pennant-winning Astros. He struggled at times in the postseason, but that was after voting had concluded.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityqueensnew york mets
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-challenging cold to grip NYC area
Snow Alert issued for NYC on Tuesday
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
NYC salutes veterans, active military at Veterans Day Parade
Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular NJ mall
Protest held in support of woman handcuffed while selling churros
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Show More
Police: Egg-throwing incidents in NYC may be hate crimes
Family fights to delay ending life support for 9-month-old baby
NY teen who nearly died of the flu thanks doctors who saved her
Man charged in hotel worker's death refuses Anguilla hearing
NYPD: 13-year-old girl raped while walking to friend's house
More TOP STORIES News