Man with cerebral palsy competes in 13th NYC marathon, even though he's finished last

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The words "I can't" are not in David Fraser's vocabulary.

Fraser competed in his 13th TCS New York City Marathon Sunday, despite a physical condition that greatly limits his mobility.

He always goes at his own pace, inspiring everyone who watches him compete.

Fraser knows that he will be one of the final finishers, and that's OK with him. He has always crossed the finish line -- hours after the sun went down. One year, he actually was the very last person to cross.

"If you run a marathon, if you come in first or you come in last, once you complete it, you won," he said.

Born with cerebral palsy, Frasher pushes himself in a wheelchair every inch of the race, often going backward to make it up hills.

As a young man, he watched the marathon in awe.

"I thought Grete Waitz was the greatest athlete I had ever seen ... I mean, she won New York nine times. Amazing," he said.

Fraser said finishing a marathon requires more than physical ability: It requires mental fortitude.

"I let my head take over my body, and I always complete my run. Always," he said.

Fraser, who's married with three children, is also a personal trainer.

