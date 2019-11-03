NYC Marathon team Front Runners New York emphasizes inclusion

NEW YORK CITY -- Front Runners New York is a social running club which focuses on fun and fellowship through fitness.
The group's main goal is inclusion. It welcomes members of all size, abilities and sexual orientations.
Several members have run multiple times in the NYC Marathon.
Kemberly Richardson has more.
