Marathoner Allie Kiefer spreads positive message about body image

NEW YORK CITY -- The professional field of runners competing in the 2019 TCS NYC Marathon are an impressive group that includes several Olympians and Olympic hopefuls.
Among them is Allie Kieffer from West Islip, Long Island.
She didn't consider herself a top runner in high school but shocked the field two years ago to finish in the top five - all this while spreading a positive message about body image.
Ryan Field has more.
