Yankees' Mariano Rivera set to be inducted into New Rochelle Walk of Fame

By Eyewitness News
New Rochelle holds parade for Hall-of-Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera will be inducted into the New Rochelle Walk of Fame.

Rivera lived in New Rochelle while he played on the Yankees.

He played for the Bronx Bombers from 1995 to 2013 as a relief pitcher nicknamed "Sandman" and "The Closer."

He posted 652 saves, struck out 1,173 batters, and achieved an ERA of 2.21.

The five-time World Series champion was the first player ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by unanimous vote in 2019.



Fritz Pollard will also be honored Friday.

He was the first African American head coach in the NFL. He was a former football coach at New Rochelle High School.

(Video in the player above is from when Rivera was honored in 2019 by New Rochelle for being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame)

