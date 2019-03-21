Sports

Mazzilli improving after being struck by foul ball

New York Yankees guest instructor Lee Mazzilli will remain in the hospital for at least another night after being struck on the head by a batted ball during batting practice Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.

A team spokesman said Thursday that doctors are "just being cautious" with Mazzilli.

Yankees team spokesman Jason Zillo said he spoke with Mazzilli's wife, who indicated that Thursday was a much better day than Wednesday.

Mazzilli is in good spirits, Zillo said, and is humbled and appreciative by how many people in the baseball world have reached out to him in the past 24 hours. Mazzilli, who played for the Mets in 10 of his 14 big league seasons, is a guest hitting instructor with the Yankees.

His son, second baseman L.J. Mazzilli, was acquired by the Yankees in 2018 from the Mets and played last season for the Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Mazzilli was a Yankees coach under Joe Torre from 2000 to 2003 and Torre's bench coach in 2006. He managed the Orioles in 2004 and 2005 and has been a guest instructor for the Yankees for several seasons.
