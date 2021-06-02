Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Bob Baffert's lawyer said Wednesday that a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone, which could lead to the horse's disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer.Attorney Craig Robertson said the test showed 25 picograms of the steroid, after 21 were found initially. Even a trace amount of betamethasone is prohibited on race day in Kentucky and considered a violation.Robertson said additional testing is being conducted to try to trace the source of the drug to an ointment to treat a skin infection and not an injection."At the end of the day, we anticipate this case to be about the treatment of Medina Spirit's skin rash with Otomax," he said. "We will have nothing further to say until the additional testing is complete."A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Sherelle Roberts-Pierre said the commission "values fairness and transparency and will provide information to the media and public at the close of an investigation."If Medina Spirit is disqualified, Mandaloun would be elevated as the winner of the Kentucky Derby.Baffert is currently suspended by New York and not allowed to enter any horses in the Belmont Stakes pending the Derby investigation.___Whyno reported from New York.