Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy

By Gary B. Graves & Stephen Whyno, AP Sports Writers
EMBED <>More Videos

Medina Spirit cleared to run in Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Bob Baffert's lawyer said Wednesday that a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone, which could lead to the horse's disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer.

Attorney Craig Robertson said the test showed 25 picograms of the steroid, after 21 were found initially. Even a trace amount of betamethasone is prohibited on race day in Kentucky and considered a violation.

Robertson said additional testing is being conducted to try to trace the source of the drug to an ointment to treat a skin infection and not an injection.

"At the end of the day, we anticipate this case to be about the treatment of Medina Spirit's skin rash with Otomax," he said. "We will have nothing further to say until the additional testing is complete."

A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Sherelle Roberts-Pierre said the commission "values fairness and transparency and will provide information to the media and public at the close of an investigation."

If Medina Spirit is disqualified, Mandaloun would be elevated as the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert is currently suspended by New York and not allowed to enter any horses in the Belmont Stakes pending the Derby investigation.

___

Whyno reported from New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorseskentucky derbyu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KENTUCKY DERBY
Baffert banned from entering Medina Spirit in the Belmont
Rombauer wins 146th Preakness Stakes
Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wall collapses at apartment building in Brooklyn
Disturbing videos highlight teachers' concerns in Paterson schools
Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Perth Amboy house fire critically injures 1 person
COVID Update: Canada OK's following Oxford-AstraZeneca dose with Pfizer, Moderna
NJ governor, US education secretary push in-person learning
Show More
Gloves come off ahead of 1st NYC mayoral debate
Atlanta Hawks look to clinch series against New York Knicks in Game 5
63-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Amazon will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen discovered in Smithtown Bay
More TOP STORIES News