Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness

By STEPHEN WHYNO
BALTIMORE -- Medina Spirit has passed three rounds of prerace drug testing and been cleared to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

Maryland racing officials said Friday tests on the Kentucky Derby winner and fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour came back with nothing that would cause them to be scratched from the second leg of the Triple Crown. Baffert's camp agreed to rigorous testing and monitoring of his horses as a condition of entry to the Preakness.

Jockey John Velazquez and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert react to their victory with Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby.



Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby testing. If a second round of testing there comes back positive, Medina Spirit will be disqualified and Mandaloun named winner of the Derby.

Medina Spirit was set as the 9-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness and Concert Tour the 5-2 second choice in the field of 10.
