NYCMARATHON

Memorable moments from 2018 TCS New York City Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

Peter Ciaccia, TCS NYC Marathon Race Director & President of Events for NYRR, will retire after 18 years of spearheading the largest marathon in the world.

Domenick Candelieri
NEW YORK (WABC) --
More than 51,000 runners from around the world participated in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, and there were many memorable moments during the 26.2 mile journey.

Peter Ciaccia, TCS NYC Marathon Race Director & President of Events for NYRR, started things off with his iconic pre-race speech. It was an emotional one for Ciaccia, who will retire after 18 years of spearheading the largest marathon in the world.
EMBED More News Videos

Peter Ciaccia, TCS NYC Marathon Race Director & President of Events for NYRR, will retire after 18 years of spearheading the largest marathon in the world.


Then there was a historic performance from 20-year-old Daniel Romanchuk, who became the youngest and first American man to ever win the men's wheelchair race in New York. His interview with ESPN's Sage Steele was truly inspiring.
EMBED More News Videos

20-year-old Daniel Romanchuk was the first to cross the finish line in this year's men's Wheelchair Division, with a time of 1:36:21.


In the women's race, Kenya's Mary Keitany captured her fourth TCS New York City Marathon crown, with a time of 2:22:48. She embraced members of the crowd and Ciaccia after crossing the finish line.
EMBED More News Videos

Mary Keitany crosses the finish line at the TCS NYC Marathon


Ethiopa's Lelisa Desisa held off his countryman Shura Kitata by 1.99 seconds in the men's race. The nail biting finish ended with Desisa finishing in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 59 seconds.
EMBED More News Videos

Today marks the first TCS NYC Marathon win for Lelisa Desisa.


----------
* More TCS NYC Marathon coverage
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnycmarathon2018 tcs nyc marathonbe inspirednew york city marathonNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NYCMARATHON
Desisa, Keitany win 2018 TCS New York City Marathon
Flanagan NYC Marathon victory triggers Girl Power movement
Find Your Finish! Watch runners crossing the finish line in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon!
Hospital for Special Surgery helps new runner tackle NYC Marathon
More nycmarathon
SPORTS
Desisa, Keitany win 2018 TCS New York City Marathon
Flanagan NYC Marathon victory triggers Girl Power movement
Jaguars considered trading Dante Fowler Jr. to Jets before making deal with Rams
Giants expected to use franchise tag on Landon Collins if they don't agree on extension
More Sports
Top Stories
Desisa, Keitany win 2018 TCS New York City Marathon
2018 TCS New York City Marathon: Watch it Live!
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
26-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times in Queens
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in hit-and-run crash in Wisconsin
Candidates make final push ahead of the midterm elections
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed by bus on West Side
Man fought back during Florida yoga studio shooting with a broom
Suspects wanted for drawing swastikas on homes in Brooklyn
Shooting in Newburgh leaves 2 people dead, 1 wounded
Concerns about Hard Rock Stadium field conditions for Jets-Dolphins game
More News