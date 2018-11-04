EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4616682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Peter Ciaccia, TCS NYC Marathon Race Director & President of Events for NYRR, will retire after 18 years of spearheading the largest marathon in the world.

More than 51,000 runners from around the world participated in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, and there were many memorable moments during the 26.2 mile journey.Peter Ciaccia, TCS NYC Marathon Race Director & President of Events for NYRR, started things off with his iconic pre-race speech. It was an emotional one for Ciaccia, who will retire after 18 years of spearheading the largest marathon in the world.Then there was a historic performance from 20-year-old Daniel Romanchuk, who became the youngest and first American man to ever win the men's wheelchair race in New York. His interview with ESPN's Sage Steele was truly inspiring.In the women's race, Kenya's Mary Keitany captured her fourth TCS New York City Marathon crown, with a time of 2:22:48. She embraced members of the crowd and Ciaccia after crossing the finish line.Ethiopa's Lelisa Desisa held off his countryman Shura Kitata by 1.99 seconds in the men's race. The nail biting finish ended with Desisa finishing in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 59 seconds.----------