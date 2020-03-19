Mets player Pete Alonso surprises terminal cancer patient with video call

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Pete Alonso of the New York Mets made a video call to an 82-year-old lifelong fan recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.New Mets skipper Luis Rojas also called to send some happy thoughts to Kathleen Selig.Selig was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer.She was told Wednesday she only had a few weeks left to live.It's clear the Mets All-Star first baseman brightened her day and gave her the thrill of a lifetime.----------