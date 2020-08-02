Mets cannot locate Yoenis Cespedes, team says

NEW YORK -- New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark for Sunday's game and did not reach out to management with any explanation, the team says."Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.Cespedes, 34, served as the designated hitter for Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Braves, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.He was not listed in the original lineup for Sunday's game, which began at 1:10 p.m. ET.Cespedes had been out of the lineup for almost two years before Opening Day of the pandemic-shortened season due to a string of injuries to his feet and legs. He had served as the Mets' designated hitter in eight games this season.