SPORTS

Comeback time? Mets' David Wright to play 5 innings in rehab game

(Bill Kostroun)

Eyewitness News
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WABC) --
David Wright is ready to take a step towards a comeback!

The New York Mets tweeted that Wright is scheduled to play five innings in a rehab game in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.


Wright has not played in a game in the majors since May 2016, as he has battled neck, back and shoulder injuries.

The 35-year-old attempted a comeback last September, but that was cut short as he underwent rotator cuff surgery.

Wright has been working out at the Mets minor league complex in Port St. Lucie for the past few weeks.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York MetsMLBbaseballsports
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chapman, Yankees weather heavy rain, hold off Rangers 5-3
Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges
Todd Bowles: Jets have 'three good players' vying for starting QB
Darnold shines, Bridgewater sharp as Jets top Falcons 17-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen charged with attempted murder in Queens police-involved shooting
Woman charged in hit-and-run that critically injured NJ girl on bike
Severe weather causes damage, flooding throughout Tri-State
Truck driver charged with DWI after tourist on bike killed on UWS
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Police: NJ inmate escapes, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Funeral held for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Show More
NY Rep. Chris Collins stepping down after insider trading charges
'Suicidal' airport employee steals, crashes passenger plane
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog in Washington Heights
Insanity on 35th Street: Cab driver arrested in road-rage incident
More News