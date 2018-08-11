#DavidWright is scheduled to play five innings at third base tomorrow for the @stluciemets at Clearwater. #Mets pic.twitter.com/0iTFIfebBC — New York Mets (@Mets) August 11, 2018

David Wright is ready to take a step towards a comeback!The New York Mets tweeted that Wright is scheduled to play five innings in a rehab game in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.Wright has not played in a game in the majors since May 2016, as he has battled neck, back and shoulder injuries.The 35-year-old attempted a comeback last September, but that was cut short as he underwent rotator cuff surgery.Wright has been working out at the Mets minor league complex in Port St. Lucie for the past few weeks.----------