NY Mets introduce Steve Cohen as new owner

Major League Baseball owners voted Oct.30 to approve the sale of the New York Mets to the billionaire hedge fund manager.
The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management. He first bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million.
The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team.
Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager of the New York Mets.
Sandy Alderson, who returned as team president Friday when Steve Cohen bought the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, said he had spoken with Rojas several teams in recent days.
Alderson said it's "very likely" Rojas will remain but added that he "left the door slightly ajar" pending his decision on a new president of baseball operations.
Alderson fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his top aides Friday.
Cohen said Monday that he hoped to reinstate Old Timers' Day, which was dropped more than a decade ago.
A billionaire who runs the hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, Cohen said a baseball team is different from a financial firm.
"I'm not trying to make money here," Cohen said. "It's about building something great."
