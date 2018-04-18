FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Hannah Klein loves to smile, and perhaps none was bigger than the one on her face Tuesday night.
Hannah is a big Mets fan. The 12-year-old told our own Stacey Sager that very fact when Stacey did a story on her back in November.
Hannah has a genetic condition known as Treacher Collins Syndrome, affecting her tissue, her muscles, and bones in her face.
The film "Wonder" brought the condition into light.
The movie, based on the best-selling book of the same name, tells the story of 10-year-old August Pullman, who faces uncertainty after living much of his life out of the public eye.
The Commack Middle School student from Long Island is hoping her story, just like Auggie's, can help raise awareness and understanding for children living with disabilities.
She admits she's "tough as nails" and she has to be. Hannah has had more than 20 surgeries, but it's her love of baseball and the Mets that has helped her get through some of those difficult times.
So Eyewitness News, with a huge assist from the Mets, helped give Klein and her family a night they will never forget.