Mets All-Star Pete Alonso donates custom cleats to 9/11 Memorial and Museum

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- New York Mets All-Star rookie Pete Alonso made a memorable donation to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan Tuesday in honor of those who gave their lives for this city.The first baseman coordinated the purchase and production of custom 9/11 cleats for Mets players to wear on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.The shoes were painted red, white and blue and included "We will never forget" and lettering for first responder units.He donated his cleats to the museum at an event with 9/11 Memorial & Museum President Alice M. Greenwald.Alonso said he wanted to design hats the Mets could wear on the field, but that idea was rejected by Major League Baseball, which hasn't allowed the Mets to wear first responder hats during games since 2001."I think it's kind of sad that first game back, they've kind of shot it down every single year since," Alonso said at the time. "It's real unfortunate. So a way to kind of get around that was the cleats."Alonso said he went around the Mets' locker room and collected shoe sizes and preferred brands for each teammate.The cleats were just the latest in Alonso's efforts to assist those impacted by the attacks. After winning the All-Star Home Run Derby in July, Alonso donated $50,000 of his $1 million prize to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.