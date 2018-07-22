SPORTS

Mets' Noah Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease

(Julie Jacobson)

Cristina Romano
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mets placed Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list on Sunday as the team says he has contracted hand, foot and mouth disease.

Syndergaard is expected to be sidelined 7-10 days, and may only miss one start.

James Wagner of the New York Times reports that it is possible Syndergaard picked up the disease while working at a kids camp during the All-Star Break.


According to MayoClinic, hand, foot and mouth disease is "a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children - is characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York Metshealth
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Even worse news could be coming for Yoenis Cespedes
Dysfunctional Mets host Padres in race to NL basement
Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain, to be made up Aug. 13
Yankees hit the road after rainout to play Rays
Yoenis Cespedes, Mets 'on same page,' assistant GM John Ricco says
More Sports
Top Stories
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
9 buildings in Flatiron reopen following steam pipe explosion
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
Show More
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, robbed him
Father charged after missing baby found safe in Harlem
3 people killed when SUV slams into tree in Connecticut
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
Health advisory issued against bathing at 19 LI beaches
More News