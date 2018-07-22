NEW YORK (WABC) --The Mets placed Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list on Sunday as the team says he has contracted hand, foot and mouth disease.
Syndergaard is expected to be sidelined 7-10 days, and may only miss one start.
James Wagner of the New York Times reports that it is possible Syndergaard picked up the disease while working at a kids camp during the All-Star Break.
Noah Syndergaard is going on the DL with hand, foot & mouth disease. Possible he picked it up working at a kids camp over the all-star break. Perhaps why he had diminished velocity and was tired on Friday. Assistant GM John Ricco said they expect it perhaps to be just one start.— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) July 22, 2018
According to MayoClinic, hand, foot and mouth disease is "a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children - is characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet."
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts