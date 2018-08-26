SPORTS

Mets to honor Staten Island Little League team in pregame ceremony

The Mets are honoring the Staten Island team that made it to the Little League World Series.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
The Staten Island team that made it to the Little League World Series is being honored Sunday, as the New York Mets welcome them back home.

The Little :Leaguers will get a chance to take batting practice with the Mets players at CitiField, meet the players and coaches, and have lunch at the ballpark.

They will then take part in a pregame ceremony before the Mets take on the Nationals.

The Staten Island team returned this past week from Pennsylvania after falling in the semifinals in the US bracket of the Little League World Series.

