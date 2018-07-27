SPORTS
Mets trade Asdrubal Cabrera to Phillies, get minor league pitcher back

Asdrubal Cabrera is switching teams in the National League East, as the New York Mets have traded the veteran infielder to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets received minor league pitcher Franklyn Kilome in the Friday trade.

New York is in sell mode ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline. At 43-57 entering Friday night's action, the Mets are 14 games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East.

Cabrera, 32, has primarily played second base this season for the Mets, but he has seen ample time at shortstop and third base over his 11-year major league career.

He has been one of the Mets' lone bright spots on offense this year, leading the team in batting average (.277), home runs (18), hits (104) and RBIs (58).

His offensive fit should be a good one in Philadelphia. In 24 career games at Citizens Bank Park, he has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 12 of them, and his 1.053 OPS there is his highest at any ballpark.

Earlier Friday, Philadelphia promoted 25-year-old outfield prospect Roman Quinn from Triple-A.

The Mets, meanwhile, signed veteran outfielder Austin Jackson and designated OF Matt den Dekker for assignment.
