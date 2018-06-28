SPORTS

Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexican soccer fans were celebrating with Koreans after South Korea's surprise victory over Germany helped Mexico advance in the World Cup. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Photo | Christian Palma/AP Photo)

YEKATERINBURG, Russia --
Mexican soccer fans around the world were celebrating with Korean fans after South Korea's upset of Germany helped Mexico advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.



The mood was somber following Mexico's 3-0 loss to Sweden. El Tri was on the brink of elimination if Germany had beaten South Korea.

Following their match against Sweden, Mexico's faithful turned their attention to the end of South Korea's game in Kazan.

In a wide open Group F, all they could hope was an upset result in the other match featuring defending champion Germany against South Korea. Mexico fans were hoping for a shocking upset - and the South Koreans delivered that with two goals in stoppage time for a 2-0 victory.



That result sent the Mexican squad into the knockout round along with Sweden, despite their loss on Wednesday.



"We advanced to second phase, and thanks to Korea!" said Mexico City resident Edmundo Robert, who was at the game with his son and father-in-law. "Yes, it was sweet. A victory is sweet - and this is a kind of a strange victory."

Groups of Mexicans were still chanting "Korea, Korea," as they left the arena.

Jose Alcocer was jumping with friends in a circle long after the match, chanting: "Bye-bye Germany."



"We lost but we're in the next round," Alcocer said, "So, we're very happy."

Mexico has reached the round of 16 for the seventh straight World Cup, but this one will long be remembered.



"I never felt such happiness," said Carlos Preciado, a Mexican who lives in San Francisco." I cannot explain this happiness that exploded in one second. I never felt like that. Honestly, it was the best celebration of a Korean goal. It was the best thing, we just passed to the next round, and the World Cup champion is out."

Germany became the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stage, finishing with a one win - in stoppage time against Sweden - and losses to Mexico and South Korea.

Mexico next faces the winner of Group E and, Alcocer concedes, "We have to more careful about everything."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cupmexicosouth koreasoccersocial mediafunny videou.s. & world
SPORTS
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman set for more tests on ailing left knee
Posey could be shut down after Giants visit Mets
More Sports
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News